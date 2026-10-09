It won’t be wrong to call Amritsar a jack of all trades. Be it food, textile or art, the city tops the chart.

Talking of textiles, the one that sells like hotcakes, especially in winter, is tweed. Being its only manufacturer in the country, the city witnesses a mad scramble for the fabric made of this yarn — pheran.

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Tweed is made of pure wool and is comparatively expensive, owing to its slow and labour-intensive production. Since April, the tweed has witnessed a price rise of 20-25 per cent. To meet buyers’ demands, nearly 40 per cent of about 60 lakh m tweed is manufactured in a year.

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Sudarshan Kumar Wadhwa, one of the oldest tweed manufacturers in the city, said the price of wool (per kg) had gone up from Rs 220 to Rs 280 and mixed yarn from Rs 200 to Rs 270. He added that most people might not know that blazers and high-quality tweed are manufactured only in this part of the country. “The century-old industry has about 50 small units and one mega unit. Most of the units here are in the unorganised sector,” Wadhwa said.

The only unit which comes under the organised umbrella is OCM.

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Its CEO Dhruv Singh Chauhan said: “The company is currently rolling out high-end segment tweed, polywool suiting and all-wool suiting. Out of the entire production, 10 per cent is exported to Europe and Russia. A major part of the tweed goes to Kashmir and the textile is also used in the manufacturing of Thobe, worn in West Asia.

Tweed is also used for manufacturing coats, purses, bags, beach bags and long coats.