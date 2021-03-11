Scrap dealer robbed at gunpoint in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Two bike-borne persons posing as customers looted a scrap dealer in the East Mohan Nagar area here on Monday. The accused decamped with Rs 2.70 lakh and his mobile phone.

Senior police officials, including DCP Rashpal Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), reached the spot and started investigation. The police took the CCTV footage and digital video recorder in their custody. For now, a case was registered against unidentified persons at the Division B police station in this connection.

Rahul, the victim, told the police that the accused posed themselves as customers and interacted with him. He said he did not have any inclination that the two were robbers.

He said around 1.45 pm, he was sitting in his office, when two youth came on a bike. On the pretext of purchasing something, they gained entry inside the office. He said after a few minutes of interaction, they took out country-made weapons and pointed at him. While threatening to kill, they immediately took out Rs 2.70 lakh from the cash box. They also snatched his mobile phone and fled away.

The ACP said the police teams were scanning the CCTV footage in the area to get clues about the robbers.

In a nutshell

