Scuffle breaks out in jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 31

A scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail today. An inmate identified as Arundeep Singh was injured in the incident. He was admitted to Tarn Taran Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. Arundeep Singh, a resident of Mirje Dian Kidian in Gurdaspur district, was attacked over the distribution of drugs in the jail.

The attackers had been identified as Balwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh Kitu, both residents of Pakhopur village and Gurdhain Singh of Pahuwind.