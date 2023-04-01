 Scuffle breaks out in jail : The Tribune India

Scuffle breaks out in jail

Scuffle breaks out in jail

A scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail today. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 31

A scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail today. An inmate identified as Arundeep Singh was injured in the incident. He was admitted to Tarn Taran Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. Arundeep Singh, a resident of Mirje Dian Kidian in Gurdaspur district, was attacked over the distribution of drugs in the jail.

The attackers had been identified as Balwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh Kitu, both residents of Pakhopur village and Gurdhain Singh of Pahuwind.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

2
Delhi

If PM Modi's degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

3
Punjab

AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand gets hitched; bride is a Sikh preacher’s granddaughter

4
Punjab

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

5
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

6
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

7
Nation

Deaths on US-Canada border: Gujarat man says four of the deceased are kin

8
Diaspora

India will not allow its national flag to be put down: Jaishankar’s stern message to Khalistanis

9
Nation

More rain ahead, wheat yield to fall in Punjab, Haryana, UP

10
Punjab

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case from sessions court; hearing on conviction stay on April 13

The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lok ...

Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being ‘anti-OBC’, will the charge stick?

Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-OBC', will the charge stick?

Political importance-OBCs constitute close to half of India’...

Cong leader Navjot Sidhu visits Moosewala’s residence in Mansa to meet his parents

Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

Congress leader had gone to meet the slain singer’s parents ...

Video: Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’day; refuses to speak on Amritpal Singh, reviving ‘Waris Punjab De’

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...

Amritpal Singh trail: UP Gurdwara under scanner after footage found 'missing'

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Rain likely for two days

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Man stabbed to death, four held

Teen killed in scooter-crane accident

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft