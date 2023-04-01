Scuffle breaks out in jail

Tarn Taran, March 31
A scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail today. An inmate identified as Arundeep Singh was injured in the incident. He was admitted to Tarn Taran Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. Arundeep Singh, a resident of Mirje Dian Kidian in Gurdaspur district, was attacked over the distribution of drugs in the jail.
The attackers had been identified as Balwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh Kitu, both residents of Pakhopur village and Gurdhain Singh of Pahuwind.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case from sessions court; hearing on conviction stay on April 13
The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lok ...
Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-OBC', will the charge stick?
Political importance-OBCs constitute close to half of India’...
Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa
Congress leader had gone to meet the slain singer’s parents ...
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter