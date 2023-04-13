 Sea of devotion in Tarn Taran : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran Diary

Sea of devotion in Tarn Taran

Sea of devotion in Tarn Taran


A sea of devotion was seen brimming in Tarn Taran for days together recently. The occasion was the birth anniversary celebrations of Fifth Sikh Master Sri Guru Arjun Dev. The celebrations were organised by Sri Guru Arjun Dev Kirtan Darbar Sabha and Bhai Dharwinder Singh Manochahal, manager of Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, with the co-operations of religious societies of the town and its surrounding areas. During the 10-day celebrations, a ‘Gurmat congregation’ was organised at Gurdwara Chubara Sahib, Sri Goindwal Sahib. At Gurdwara Lakir Sahib, Gurdwara Bhagat Baba Namdev Muhalla Tonkkashatri, Gurdwara Guru Ka Khooh, Gurdwara Police Colony and Gurdwara Singh Sabha Muradpur of Tarn Taran town, jathas performed kirtan from evening till late at night. Lakhs of devotees attended the Kirtan Darbar with devotion. Well known Kirtani Jathas from across the state came to perform on the occasion. Nagar Kirtan processions too were taken out in which besides the devotees, schoolchildren, band and gatka parties performed which attracted the devotees. Manager, Darbar Sahib, Bhai Dharwinder Singh said the devotees offered contributions according to their capacity. Darbar Sahib,Tarn Taran, was decorated with lights too. The Municipal Council had made special arrangements for the cleanliness of roads, bazaars, streets and localities to welcome the devotees.

Panchayat shows the way

Tharu village is known for its development works. The village panchayat has shown the way in public service at the grassroots level. Village sarpanch Parminder Singh Sandhu said the panchayat is not only undertaking development works with the help of official grants, but also motivates donors and other social workers to come forward and make society a meaningful place for leading a healthy life and encourage progressive thinking. The gurdwara has more than 28 acres of land and its management is always ready to make it a model village. The efforts of the panchayat have resulted in all possible facilities for the villagers. All the streets in the village have been made pucca and there is a good drainage system too. The village has its open gym and green park. Persons of every age-group come to the park for a walk and the gym too is used by the villages. There is a lush green park where persons of all age-groups come for a walk in the morning and evening. In the huge playground, more than 100 youngsters come for sports practice. Boys from the nearby Mattewala, Noordi and Lalu Ghuman come here to play football. A number of young men have been recruited in the police and other paramilitary forces because of their sporting background. The playground has been electrified and youths practice till late at night and early in the morning. Tejinder Singh, an ex-serviceman, is playing a leading role in the practice sessions.

Shelter for stray dogs

Heera Singh Kandianwala, a social worker of Tarn Taran, had appealed to the district administration demanding a check on stray dog menace. He had demanded the construction of homes for stray dogs to resolve the problem which has increased of late. According to the social activist, stray dogs were seen moving around everywhere in the district, particularly in Tarn Taran town, where feed from hotels, marriage palaces, homes etc is easily available. He said incidents of frequent dog bites were reported regularly and the victims included people of all age-groups. A six-year-old boy in Kairowal village was mauled by stray dogs years back and the situation continues to be the same even after years. Kandianwala said that early in the morning when devotees go to religious places to pay obeisance, they have to change their route to avoid harassment from the stray dogs on their way. He said accident too were reported often as stray dogs chased two-wheeler riders crossing by. He said the government and the donors should think seriously of constructing homes for the stray dogs to resolve the threat on a permanent basis. It would generate employment too as it was a social problem which needed to be resolved. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

