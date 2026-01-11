Second phase of war against drugs campaign begins in Tarn Taran

Advertisement

Volunteers of the Nasha Mukti Morcha and representatives of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) held a meeting in the villages and took out foot marches to raise awareness against drugs.

Inaugurating the anti-drug padyatras in Kirian, Marar, Jauneke, Marhana and Nathupur villages in the Patti Assembly constituency, district coordinator of the campaign Amarinder Singh Ammy addressed gatherings on the occasion. He said under the campaign, about 20 villages of each Assembly constituency would be covered daily, where special foot marches would be taken out in the villages by volunteers of the Nasha Mukti Morcha and representatives of VDCs.

He claimed that on the first day, this campaign received a huge response from people of the villages. He said during the first phase of the campaign, large-scale action was taken against smugglers. Cabinet Minister and MLA from the Patti Assembly constituency Laljit Singh Bhullar said, "After the resounding success of the first phase of the war on drugs, the second phase has started today."

He said from January 10 to 30, padyatras would be taken out in every street, corner, neighborhood and villages of Punjab to involve the entire state in this movement.

He said the second phase would be even more successful than the first phase. He said with the active work of the police, civil administration and the Aam Aadmi Party government, the people of Punjab should now come together. Party leader Paramjit Singh Chambal, block coordinator Gurdial Singh, Avtar Singh Sabra, Balwinder Singh, besides a large number of volunteers of the Nasha Mukti Morcha, representatives of VDCs and a large number of persons attended the foot marches on Saturday.