Section 144 imposed outside exam centres

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 5

Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) outside the centres for ‘reappear’ examination of Class VIII under Punjab School Education Board till July 15 to ensure that no unauthorised person manages to help the students in cheating.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harjit Singh Dhaliwal said that only students taking the exams and the government staff on duty would be allowed inside the 200 meter periphery of these centres till July 15. He added that the parents of the students and the general public would not be allowed near these examination centres.