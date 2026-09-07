Security agencies on alert after suspected drone sighting near Amritsar airport, 7 flights diverted

Security agencies were put on high alert at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport after a few suspected drone-like flying objects were spotted in the operational area on Sunday night, prompting the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to halt landings and divert seven incoming flights to Delhi and Chandigarh.

The incident was reported around 10 pm when the suspected objects were noticed flying near the runway and other sensitive areas of the airport. According to preliminary information, the objects appeared to have approached the airport from the direction of Rudala village and remained airborne in the area for several minutes.

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As soon as the activity was noticed, the ATC issued an alert and suspended landing operations as a precautionary measure. Seven flights bound for Amritsar were subsequently diverted, affecting both domestic and international services.

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The diverted flights included Malaysia Airlines flight MH-118 from Kuala Lumpur, which was diverted to Delhi, while IndiGo flights 6E-5028 from Mumbai and 6E-2045 from Delhi were diverted to Chandigarh.

Two Air India flights, AI-479 and AI-855, operating from Delhi to Amritsar were turned back to Delhi. IndiGo flight 6E-1428 from Sharjah and Air India Express flight IX-120, also operating from Sharjah to Amritsar, were diverted to Delhi.

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The incident triggered an immediate security response, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Punjab Police and other central security agencies being alerted.

The sighting assumes significance as Amritsar is a border district and the airport's operational area is considered a highly sensitive zone. There was no immediate confirmation whether the objects were drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and their exact origin remained unclear.

The precautionary diversion of flights was carried out primarily to ensure passenger safety and prevent any risk to aircraft operating in the vicinity of the airport.