Security arrangements beefed up

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

In the wake of New Year celebrations, security arrangements were beefed up by the city police. Jaskaran Singh, Commissioner of Police, said considering the inflow of devotees on the new year to Darbar Sahib, check posts have been installed and patrolling parties have been constituted.

Apart from this, the New Year is celebrated with great pomp in Ranjit Avenue and Lawrence Road areas of the city due to which adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the police. Teams have been constituted to keep law and order situation in control.

Singh said 75 checkpoints and patrolling parties have also been constituted to maintain the law and order.

“It is appealed to the general public that on December 31, no person will carry a weapon in the city and would not be allowed to enter in any hotel restaurant carrying weapon. No person should consume alcohol in the vehicles or play loud music. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those persons who will make noise in the vehicles by drinking alcohol or playing loud music. Owners and managers of hotels, restaurants, clubs are also instructed to close their establishments on the scheduled time, said Singh.