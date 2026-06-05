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Home / Amritsar / Security arrangements reviewed in city

Security arrangements reviewed in city

Operation Bluestar anniversary

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Police and paramilitary forces stage a flag march in Amritsar. photo: Vishal Kumar
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In view of the Operation Bluestar anniversary, the Amritsar police on Thursday intensified security measures across the city by conducting a comprehensive search and checking operation to ensure public safety.

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Acting on the directions of Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the special security drive was led by DCP Law and Order Alam Vijay Singh.

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The operation focused on strengthening security arrangements and ensuring a peaceful environment for residents and visiting devotees.

Police teams carried out extensive checks at religious places, bus stands, railway stations, hotels, serais, crowded markets and other public locations. Special checkpoints were established at sensitive areas and entry-exit points across the city, where suspicious persons and vehicles were thoroughly screened.

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As part of the exercise, sniffer dog squads, bomb disposal teams and other specialised police units were deployed to inspect religious and public places. Parked vehicles at various locations were also subjected to detailed verification to prevent any untoward incident. Flag marches were also conducted in different parts of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Alam Vijay Singh said the Amritsar Police remained fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony and public order in the city. He stated that elaborate security arrangements had been put in place for the occasion and that all activities were being closely monitored.

The DCP appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours or provocative messages and to refrain from sharing unverified information on social media. He urged the public to immediately inform the police about any suspicious person, object or activity so that timely action could be taken.

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