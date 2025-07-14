Security beefed up at Golden Temple after SGPC receives bomb threat

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) received an email threatening to bomb the Golden Temple. A complaint was immediately filed with city police, who have since beefed up security around the shrine.

“A bomb disposal squad and anti‑sabotage teams have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident,” said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, confirming the incident. He added that senior police officials have been deputed to ensure foolproof security.

He said cybercrime and other agencies have been roped in for investigations while adding that they would crack the case soon.

“According to the preliminary probe, it appears to be the act of a mischievous element who was referring to incidents in South India,” Bhullar said.”

SGPC manager Bhagwant Singh said the internet section has received a mail threatening to blow up Darbar Sahib. The same was immediately forwarded to Police for necessary action.

“SGPC has enhanced security inside the holiest Sikh shrine while police have also made elaborate arrangements outside. We are keeping a close eye inside the complex,” he said.