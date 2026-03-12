Security concerns lead to dismantling of BRTS installations; activists seek clarity

Fearing theft and vandalism, key infrastructure and equipment have been removed from Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stations in Amritsar, further dimming the prospects of reviving the Metro Bus Service in the city.

Nearly two years after the service was suspended in July 2024, the project now appears to have been quietly shelved.

According to sources, the Punjab Bus Metro Society (PBMS) has dismantled several electrical and technical installations from stations along the BRTS corridor following repeated incidents of theft reported at various Metro stations over the past year. Equipment such as ticketing sensor machines and internet-enabled ticketing systems installed at the stations have been removed. In addition, glass doors and other detachable fixtures at several stations have also been dismantled.

Sources said that much of the removed material has been shifted and stored at the BRTS bus terminal located on the Verka bypass.

The development has also raised serious concerns about the security of the BRTS infrastructure. Earlier, around 350 personnel were deployed to safeguard the 35-km corridor and its stations. However, after the withdrawal of most of the staff, only about 30 security guards are now reportedly responsible for protecting the entire stretch, which includes 43 BRTS stations along with the main bus terminal.

A technical expert who previously worked with the Metro Bus Service said the removal of key equipment makes the possibility of restoring the system extremely remote. According to him, reinstalling and re-integrating the dismantled systems would be nearly impossible at this stage, suggesting that the government may have effectively shut down the project without making a formal announcement.

Social activist Pawan Sharma has also raised concerns over the issue and demanded clarity from the government regarding the future of the BRTS project. He said the removal of electrical and operational equipment from Metro stations without any official announcement raises serious questions.

“The government must clearly state its position on the BRTS project. Removing equipment from stations without informing the public is almost like a form of theft. The departments concerned should explain where the equipment has been taken and why it was removed,” Sharma said.

He added that the Metro Bus Service had been highly beneficial for the city, with thousands of employees and students relying on it daily for commuting. According to him, the closure of the service reflects poor policy decisions by the government.

It is worth mentioning that the BRTS project in Amritsar was launched in December 2016 by the then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. At its peak, the system reportedly handled a daily ridership of up to 80,000 passengers.

With Amritsar lacking any other organised public transport system apart from the BRTS, the suspension of the Metro Bus Service has caused significant inconvenience to city residents, many of whom continue to face difficulties in their daily commute.