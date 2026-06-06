Security tightened for Op Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar today

Senior police officials on Friday held a meeting with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities to review security measures and ensure the smooth conduct of commemorative events at the Golden Temple complex in view of the 42nd anniversary of Operation Bluestar, which will be observed at Akal Takht here on Saturday (June 6).

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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the primary objective was to ensure that religious maryada (code of conduct) was strictly observed while facilitating devotees visiting the shrine. He said adequate arrangements had been made to maintain law and order without causing inconvenience to pilgrims.

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As part of the security plan, plainclothes police personnel will remain deployed inside the Golden Temple complex to keep a close watch on activities and prevent any untoward incident, sources said.

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Bhullar said five commandant-rank officers and three Deputy Commissioners of Police had been assigned zone-wise responsibilities to supervise security arrangements. Besides, 10 mounted police teams have been deployed and are conducting regular patrols in the congested areas of the walled city.

Around 4,000 police personnel, led by 30 gazetted officers, have been stationed across the city. Personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have also been deployed to strengthen security.

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The police have established shifting nakas across the city, while all major entry and exit points have been brought under heightened surveillance through checkpoints. “A total of 66 specialised nakas have been set up at strategic locations with the deployment of Punjab Police and Central Armed Police Force personnel,” Bhullar said.

He added that flag marches were being conducted in various parts of the city to instill a sense of confidence and peace among residents.

In addition to Punjab Police personnel, three companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), one company of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the city as part of elaborate security arrangements.

The administration expects a large number of devotees and visitors to arrive in the city for the observance, prompting authorities to maintain a high level of vigilance throughout the day.