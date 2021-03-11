Security up for Ghalughara week

Amritsar: In the wake of Ghalughara week (anniversary of Army attack on Akal Takht), the city police claimed to have made foolproof security arrangements. Senior police officials conducted checking. DSP Parminder Singh Bhandal conducted the checking at Bhandari Bridge. “The arrangements are being made for the security and safety of residents. Around 3,000 para-military personnel have reached in the city and more companies of the armed forces would reach within one or two days. We have 4,000 cops in Amritsar Police Commiserate and all were deployed on special duty. Meetings are being arranged with various organisations to maintain peace during Ghalughara week,” the DCP said. The police officials urged residents to cooperate with the police. TNS
Sports trials on May 27, 28
Amritsar: Sports Department, Punjab, will hold selection trials for U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories for admission to the Sports Wing Schools (day scholars) for 2022-23 session on May 27 and 28. Inderbir Singh, District Sports Officer, said the trials in athletics, football, judo, handball, hockey and swimming will be held at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School; that of boxing at Senior Secondary School, Chheharta; wrestling at Golbagh Wrestling Stadium; and gymnastics at PBN Senior Secondary School. He said the overall in-charge of all these trials would be Simranjit Singh, junior cycling coach and Harjit Singh, junior table tennis coach. The players would report for registration at 8 am and admission forms could be obtained from the district sports office on or before the scheduled date. .
