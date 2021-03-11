Security up for I-Day in Amritsar

The Government Railway Police on Tuesday carried out search operations at the railway station in Amritsar in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
The Punjab Police have been on alert and are taking security measures for thwarting any untoward incident. The police urged people to inform them if they find any suspicious or abandoned thing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...