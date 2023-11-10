Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 9

The city police today carried out search operations in different parts of the city in view of the festival season.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the search operation was carried out to inculcate a sense of security among the residents besides thwarting any untoward incident ahead of the festivals.

The police teams carried out search operations at the railway station, interstate bus terminus, international airport, shopping malls and in crowded areas here.

Bhandal said security has been beefed up and check-points set up in the inner and outer periphery of the walled city besides entry and exit points to the city.

He said SHOs were asked to remain on the road. Vehicles were being thoroughly checked at nakas and suspicious elements questioned. A special campaign has been initiated against traffic offences like use of black films, hooters, triple riding and vehicles without high security number plates. The offenders were being challaned and action would be taken against those carrying weapons in their vehicles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur also removed encroachments from the roads and warned shopkeepers against displaying their goods on footpaths and extending their shops by putting up stalls which causes traffic chaos on the roads.

He urged the people to inform the police about suspicious items or people in their areas.

#Diwali