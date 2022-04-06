Seized Drone sent to Drone Federation of India

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The Sarai Amanat Khan police have sent the drone seized by the Bhikhiwind Battalion of the BSF to the Drone Federation of India to get information about its route. The Sarai Amanat Khan police had registered a case under various sections of the Aircraft Act. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Man Singh, second-in-command, BSF, Bhikhiwind. The drone was recovered on March 9 from Havelian village by the BSF patrolling party. OC

Police search drug hotspots

Amritsar: Police teams on Tuesday carried out search operations in the areas falling under the airport police here. The teams headed by ACP Satnam Singh and SHO Khushbu Sharma, airport police station, carried out surprise checks at Bal Sichander and Haeir villages. The police questioned seven suspicious elements while taking preventive action against two persons. Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said the city police have been searching the areas that are hotspots for drug abuse. He said more such operations would continue in future as well.