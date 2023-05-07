Seized drugs destroyed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The drive disposal committee headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal today destroyed the drugs seized by the city police in the past.

The contraband was destroyed by incineration at Khanna Paper Mill here. Besides Bhandal, other members of the team were present on the occasion including ADCP (Detective) HS Dhaliwal and ACP (Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra.

Bhandal said the police destroyed 4-kg heroin, 110-gm charas, 3.8-kg ganja, 5.2 kg of narcotic powder, 3.5 kg of poppy husk, 5.5-kg bhang, 9,290 intoxicant tablets and 9,117 capsules. He said the drugs were confiscated in 120 cases registered with the city police.