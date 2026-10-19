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Home / Amritsar / Seizure of assault rifle, hand grenades: Mobile phone used by jail inmate calling shots seized; probe stepped up

Seizure of assault rifle, hand grenades: Mobile phone used by jail inmate calling shots seized; probe stepped up

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:05 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A team of the Counter Intelligence has recovered a mobile phone from Ashish Masih, who is lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail in drug smuggling cases.

He has been allegedly operating the cross-border smuggling network from behind bars for the past six months, as per the police.

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Now, the team is getting the phone forensically examined to establish his contacts and trace the network allegedly involved in supplying drugs and weapons across the border state.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that Ashish had been directing his accomplices to ferry heroin and weapons consignments at the behest of his Pakistan-based handlers. The police are likely to issue production warrant against him tomorrow.

They have already arrested five persons, including a father-son duo, in the case; and confiscated an assault rifle, two hand grenades apart from 13 pistols.

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The police are also probing as to how Ashish managed to use a mobile phone inside the jail and tracking down his associates who remained in contact with him during his incarceration.

The police remand of Gaurav and his four associates is also scheduled to end on Monday. Investigators are likely to produce them before a court and seek their remand.

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