Seizure of military grade assault rifle baffles police

Even as a hunt was on to nab Nav Pandori, a close aide of A-category gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, the seizure of AK-308 Saiga assault rifle has baffled the Punjab Police. This is for the first time that such a long-range military grade assault rifle was smuggled from Pakistan.

Had it gone to the gangster’s accomplice, it could have created a serious law and order problem.

A police official privy to the investigations revealed that the bullet used in the AK-308 Saiga rifle is much bigger and lethal than that of AK-47. It has a range of around 800 meters to 1 kilometer, he said, while adding that it could pierce bullet-proof jackets and vehicles.

“This is for the first time that such a highly sophisticated weapon has been seized on Punjab borders though AK-47s were recovered in the past also,” the police official said while wishing anonymity.

The Special Cell of Amritsar rural police on Sunday busted Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) backed cross-border module for smuggling of arms, ammunition and contraband by arresting five persons. The module had been in close contact with Pakistan-based drug peddler, Rana, an ISI entity.

Among those arrested were Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Gora Singh of Rangharh village, Shenshan aka Shalu and Sunny Singh alias Ganna of Rasulpur Kallar in Mohkampura area here and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu of Mugal Mangri in district Rupnagar.

Apart from assault rifle AK-308 Saiga with two magazines, two Glock pistols of 9mm with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK rifle, 10 live cartridges (9mm) and Rs 7.50 lakh of drug money, an I-20 car and three mobiles were also recovered from them.

According to police sources, some explosive material including hand grenades was also part of the smuggled consignment. But the police could not locate the same. Investigations were on to trace and seize them, he added.

According to police, the intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav alias Nav Pandori, who has gone into hiding after the seizure.

Gora and Joban had links with Rana and they had earlier also smuggled a number of weapons and drugs consignments via drones.

The assault rifle may have been used in the rivalry between Bhagwanpuria and Davinder Bambiha gang, police said.