Sell quality seeds, give receipts, Agri Dept tells traders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

To provide quality seeds of paddy, basmati and other crops of the season to farmers, officials of the Agriculture Department held a meeting and asked traders to sell them high quality seeds only as these are crucial for good yield.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said shopkeepers have also been asked to give receipts to the buyers for each of the sale. “The farmers are also required to ask for the receipt and in case a shopkeeper is not giving the receipt, the farmer should report the incident to the Agriculture Department officials,” he said.

The department has also warned the shopkeepers against exorbitant pricing of seeds and stated that the farmers would be asked to make all seeds available at reasonable prices. The shopkeepers have also been asked to maintain records as per the Seeds Act, 1966.

Apart from this, the Chief Agriculture Officer has issued instructions to all officials of the department to check and conduct sampling of seeds on a priority basis.

Rachpal Singh Bandala, Agriculture Development Officer (Seeds), said all seed sellers should ensure that only authorised and notified varieties are sold as per the Seeds Act, 1966, and no unauthorised varieties should be sold.