Seminar dwells on digital marketing of industrial products

Amritsar, March 10
Digital marketing has assumed special importance as it can take industrial products to the international level. This was stated by experts at a seminar organised here on Sunday in collaboration with She-Forum, the women’s wing of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The aim of the workshop was to empower and equip aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with necessary tools and insights to effectively leverage digital marketing in their business endeavours.
Tina Agarwal, convener, She-Forum, Amritsar Zone, while welcoming delegates and speakers, gave a comprehensive overview of the ongoing activities of the forum.
Adarsh Poddar, founder and CEO, Phanom Professionals, who was the keynote speaker at the event, highlighted the importance of leveraging data analytics, SEO optimisation and social media channels to enhance the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies. In her formal vote of thanks, Ripti Tuteja emphasised on the importance of digital marketing for every aspiring woman entrepreneur.
