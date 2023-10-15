Seminar dwells on resumption of Indo, Pak trade from Integrated Check-Post

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

In a seminar organised by the Sai Mian Mir International Foundation here on Saturday, a strong appeal was made to the Central Government to resume trade between India and Pakistan from the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) at Attari.

The speakers at the seminar also asked the Centre to either stop parade or de-escalate it to end the hatred it creates. On the occasion, former Union Minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia proposed that the Bhagwant Mann government should convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to pass a resolution that the India-Pakistan border should be opened as closed trade was adversely affecting the economy of Punjab. The same resolution should be sent to the Central Government. He opined that the state government should enact strict laws to punish dubious travel agents.

Prof Surinder Mand in his address said during the parade, uniformed border guards of both the countries stomp their feet with rage in their eyes. It created hatred in minds of onlookers and people return with vengeance in their minds. He said the parade should be in a good and pleasant atmosphere so that all spectators from both sides should return with positive thoughts.

Former Minority Commission Chairman Prof Bawa Singh appealed that parks should replace parade grounds on the zero line where people from both the countries could interact.

Another speaker Gurdarshan Singh said why the regional parties never raised the issue of trade resumption with Pakistan from Attari.

Prof Kuldeep Singh said people should raise the agenda of bilateral trade resumption in the forthcoming elections. Foundation president Harbhajan Singh Brar thanked the speakers.

