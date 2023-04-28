Seminar dwells on ways to protect environment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

The experts converging at the inaugural session of the two-day-seminar on `Inculcating environmental habits for global health’ at Khalsa College of Physical Education (KCPE) today said there is no time left for talks and all out efforts are required to protect the environment. They said the degradation of ecology had reached its height and society, government and individuals must make collective efforts to check pollution

In his keynote address, Lt Gen (retd) JS Cheema, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, said environment and health are inter-connected but the paradox is that we are wreaking havoc on the environment but hoping to gain good health. This, he said, was not possible and carbon emissions have to be stopped. “The seminar was sponsored and organised in collaboration with Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Patiala, and was aimed at creating awareness and finding solutions to rising pollution,” said Gunbir Singh, Joint Secretary (Finance), Khalsa College Governing Council.

PPCB Chairman Adarsh Paul Wig also spoke on individual efforts required to take on the environmental hazards including air, water and climatic degradation.

PPCB Member GS Majithia gave an example of how the metal on Golden Temple was losing its sheen due to vehicular emissions and burning of straw and garbage around the precincts of the Harmandir Sahib complex. “We need support from society at large to check the menace of environmental degradation,” he said.

Earlier, KCPE principal Dr Kanwaljit Singh said the purpose of the seminar was to make people aware about the sustainable use of resources and motivate one and all to take part in environment-friendly activities and make our environment pollution-free.