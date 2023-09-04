Seminar dwells on women's issues

Tarn Taran, September 3
The Tarn Taran unit of the Inner Wheel Club, organised a seminar on women empowerment at Guru Harkrishan Public School here on Sunday.
The club members, in their respective address, focused on social and health issues of women. Dr Gurjinder Kaur Pannu laid emphasis on changing the thought and vision of the social fabric. Dr Sukhbir Kaur, DHO, said empowerment should not be interpreted as overpowering the other gender. Dr Monica Gupta, Dr Anita Sood, club members present were Ishwarjot Kaur, Rupinder, Gurmeet Kaur, Sandhya Sood, Harjit Chawla and Narinder Arora and Harjeet Singh, Director, Chief Khalsa Diwan, attended the seminar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
PM Modi discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal
Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'