Seminar dwells on women's issues

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 3

The Tarn Taran unit of the Inner Wheel Club, organised a seminar on women empowerment at Guru Harkrishan Public School here on Sunday.

The club members, in their respective address, focused on social and health issues of women. Dr Gurjinder Kaur Pannu laid emphasis on changing the thought and vision of the social fabric. Dr Sukhbir Kaur, DHO, said empowerment should not be interpreted as overpowering the other gender. Dr Monica Gupta, Dr Anita Sood, club members present were Ishwarjot Kaur, Rupinder, Gurmeet Kaur, Sandhya Sood, Harjit Chawla and Narinder Arora and Harjeet Singh, Director, Chief Khalsa Diwan, attended the seminar.

#Tarn Taran