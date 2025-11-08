DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Seminar held for PM Shri school teachers at DIET in Kairon

Seminar held for PM Shri school teachers at DIET in Kairon

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teachers participating in the seminar at DIET, Kairon. Tribune photo
Advertisement

An extensive training seminar for teachers of PM Shri schools was organised at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kairon. The seminar concluded on Friday. Besides the teachers of PM Shri, Master cadre teachers participated in the seminar.

Advertisement

District Education Officer (Secondary/Elementary) Satnam Singh Bath, while speaking on the occasion, said the main objective of this training programme was to connect the teachers with contemporary and futuristic pedagogy. During the seminar, in-depth sessions were conducted by various experts in three major areas. These included Vedic Math methods to increase the reasoning power among students, cyber security, creating awareness besides the use of technology as per the need of the digital age and a career development programme to give right direction to the students.

Advertisement

The teachers participated in these sessions with enthusiasm and expressed commitment to incorporate new knowledge in their teaching methods. The DEO said it was a positive step aimed at improving the quality of education and professional capacity of teachers to a higher level in PM Shri schools.

Advertisement

Principal, DIET, said unless the teachers update themselves with new learning methods, they cannot teach the learners as per the needs of the changing times.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts