Seminar held for PM Shri school teachers at DIET in Kairon

An extensive training seminar for teachers of PM Shri schools was organised at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kairon. The seminar concluded on Friday. Besides the teachers of PM Shri, Master cadre teachers participated in the seminar.

District Education Officer (Secondary/Elementary) Satnam Singh Bath, while speaking on the occasion, said the main objective of this training programme was to connect the teachers with contemporary and futuristic pedagogy. During the seminar, in-depth sessions were conducted by various experts in three major areas. These included Vedic Math methods to increase the reasoning power among students, cyber security, creating awareness besides the use of technology as per the need of the digital age and a career development programme to give right direction to the students.

The teachers participated in these sessions with enthusiasm and expressed commitment to incorporate new knowledge in their teaching methods. The DEO said it was a positive step aimed at improving the quality of education and professional capacity of teachers to a higher level in PM Shri schools.

Principal, DIET, said unless the teachers update themselves with new learning methods, they cannot teach the learners as per the needs of the changing times.