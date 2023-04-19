Seminar held on role of mediation in court cases

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 18

The District Legal services Authority (DLSA) organised a seminar in Nagoke village to spread awareness about the importance of mediation in their cases pending in the courts.

Judicial Officer Pratima Arora stressed that the mediation process of justice is not only time-saving but it also eliminates personal conflict in society as it brings both the parties to reach a compromise. A similar seminar was also held in Darapur village on Tuesday, too.