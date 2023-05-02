Seminar on bioethics & disability ends

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of English and Department of Philosophy of DAV College here jointly organised a two- day seminar on “Bioethics and Disability: Exploration of Convergences and Divergences”. The seminar was sponsored by Indian Council of Philosophical Research. The aim of the seminar was to deliberate on the ethical issues in the context of advancements in the field of medical science, medical technology and research with reference to disability. The scholars discussed social, economic, psychological and medical dimension of disability. Principal Amardeep Gupta gave a brief insight into the thrust area of the seminar. Dr Arya threw light on the meaning and context of bioethics in India. More than 15 papers were presented by teachers and research scholars hailing from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The papers were related to varied aspects such as depiction of disability in Bollywood, Hollywood, literature and society. Besides, the issues related to disability in the light of genome sequencing and genetic engineering were also analysed.

Spring Dale founder remembered

People from all walks of life bid a tearful adieu to founder of Spring Dale Educational Society Surinder Singh Sandhu at his bhog ceremony held at Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar. Surinder Singh had passed away due to age-related ailments after completing 95 years of age on April 23 this year. Rich tributes were paid to him by eminent personalities, including Sahiljit Singh Sandhu his grandson and chairman of Spring Dale Educational Society. Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, director of Spring Dale Educational Society, a large number of eminent citizens, educationists, students and common people attended the bhog ceremony. Surinder Singh had conceptualised a progressive school with modern pedagogies in Amritsar after his return from Ethiopia where he served as an educator. He started Spring Dale School in his garage with the help of his wife late Davinder Pal Kaur Sandhu, who herself was an innovative educator, with only four students. Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer, OP Soni, former deputy chief minister, Bikram Singh Majithia, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Inder Singh Bularia, Dr Jagmeet Brar and Partap Singh Bajwa also paid tributes on Sandhu’s demise.

NDRF workshop at KV No. 4

To sensitise children and staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.4 (Mamun), Pathankot, and to minimize causalities and injuries during disasters, a School Safety Programme was organized by NDRF 14 Battalion. Principal Guleria welcomed inspector Roop Sharan and his team. He and his team members shared different safety measures for disasters like earthquake, accidents and flood. During the programme, students were sensitised through lectures about need of different safety measures to be taken before, during and after followed by demonstration; practice about medical first aid like CPR, bleeding control, carrying methods and improvised stretcher and made life jackets with available resources. These activities really prepare students for natural as well as manmade calamities and help them sensitise people around them too.

Revel Dale girls win kho kho c’ship

The under-17 kho kho girls team of Revel Dale Public school won the first position in inter-school zonal level kho kho tournament organised by CISCE, New Delhi .The competition was held at Sacred Heart Convent School, Ajnala. In the same competition under-14 team got second position and under-19 team got third position. Amanat Preet Kaur in under-14 category was adjudged the best chaser of the tournament. The girls demonstrated remarkable skills, strength and stamina in the fiercely contested matches. Hockey teams of the school too proved their sporting strength in the zonal level hockey tournament held at International Fateh Academy, Jandiala Guru. The under-14 and under-19 players enabled the young players to secure second positions.

Inter-school declamation contest

Under the aegis of Sahodya Schools Complex, Amritsar, local DAV International School conducted an inter-school declamation competition. Students of 45 schools of the city participated in this grand event. The event was held class wise in three categories VI-VIII, IX-X and XI-XII. Principal Anjana Gupta expressed her elation over India’s presidency of G20. She applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which schools and higher education institutions across the country are organising special programmes on G20 themes. Principal honoured the star performers of the event. The result is as follows: Dhairya Mahajan of Shri Ram Ashram Public School won in Class (VI-VIII), Aadhya Kapoor of DAV Public School won in Class IX-X) and Rishabh Jaipuriya, Senior Study II, won in Class XI-XII.