Seminar on Career Counselling

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The local unit of Nehru Youth Centre organised career guidance and career counselling seminar at the local Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School. As many as 167 students of different Government schools attended the seminar. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the school said Harbhagwant Singh District Education Officer (Secondary) while addressing on the occasion advised the students to be more aware of their career to achieve their goal in life. He said through career counseling programme students were motivated to choose their profession wisely. The students sought clarification regarding their queries from the speakers too. Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh on behalf of the school managing committee too addressed on the occasion.

Honoris Causa for Sikh preacher

Sikh preacher Baba Banta Singh, head of Sampradaya Bahadur Baba Bidha Chand, Munda Pind (Tarn Taran district), was conferred with Honoris Causa by the governing body of Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh. The degree was awarded for his exceptional contribution in the field of social service under the faculty of social science and language. Dr Zora Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the university, awarded the degree during the annual convocation of the university. Baba Banta Singh had visited different parts of the country and a number of foreign countries as a preacher (kathawachak). He is the first Sikh preacher to be honoured with such honour by a known university.