Seminar on clean environment held

Amritsar, September 11
A seminar on how to keep the environment clean and green was organised by the Voice of Amritsar, a local organisation working for the cause at Saraswati College, Rani Ka Bagh, on Sunday.
While speaking on the occasion, Neeta Mehra, the VOA Head, exhorted the students to shun the use of plastic and other materials which cause pollution. She stressed that plastic is a major cause of pollution, and suggested that the recent ban on the use of single-use plastic items should be followed religiously. The students pledged not to use plastic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder
Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents
Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs
125th anniversary of Saragarhi Battle today