Seminar on drug addiction

Amritsar: A seminar on ‘Punjab against Drug Addiction-A Legal Service Initiative’ was organised at Khalsa College of Law (KCL), Amritsar. The purpose was to educate students on the harmful effects of drug addiction on health as well as their personal and professional life. Dr Gunisha Saluja, officiating principal of KCL, was the guest speaker of the seminar. Dr Jaspal Singh, director-cum-principal, KCL, gave his inaugural welcome speech. The seminar was organised by Legal Aid Clinic of the institute.

National Unity Day Celebrated

In order to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day - Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was on Tuesday observed and a pledge-taking ceremony was held by the NSS department of DAV College, Amritsar. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta apprised every one of the purpose of celebrating the day along with the contribution of the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for national integration, unity and security of India.

Free Dental Health Check-up Camp

The National Service Scheme unit of Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA) organised a free dental health check-up camp in collaboration with Clove Dental Clinic to create awareness about dental health. A three-member dental team — Dr Nandini (MDS), oral surgeon, along with dental assistants Dolly and Lovepreet Sharma — arranged for the dental check-up in the department of physiotherapy. Mehal Singh, Principal, KCA, welcomed the dental team and said the college was committed to providing quality education along with awareness to its students for betterment of their health and hygiene.

Annual Prize Distribution Day

Swami Sant Dass Public School celebrated its 38th annual award function. Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education), CBSE, was the chief guest on the occasion. The principal, Dr. Sonia Mago, welcomed the chief guest and the other dignitaries. Dr. Saha visited exhibitions on art and craft, science, math, social science, and IT.

Inter-school Cricket Tournament

SD Trophy U-19 Inter School Cricket Tournament 2023 was inaugurated at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Kapurthala Road. The chief guest, Parveen Dada, declared the tournament open amidst a synchronised march led by sports captain Harman Kaur, followed by house captains and vice captains of various houses. SD Torch was lit in the school premises, which symbolises struggle for victory, light of spirit, and knowledge of life.