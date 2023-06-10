 Seminar on environment organised : The Tribune India

Seminar on environment organised

Seminar on environment organised

Khalsa college institutions marked World Environment Week with series of eco-activities in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College for Women, Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, Khalsa College of Law, Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, and Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, held multiple activities to create awareness about clean and healthy air. These activities were organised under the 'World Environment Week' celebrations. During the special seminar, teachers of the science department of Khalsa College for Women sensitised the students towards environmental protection through topics like waste management, mission life, go green, go paperless, etc. Dr Surinder Kaur said the college was taking steps towards making the campus clean, as two vermin-compost units and two plastic recycling units have already been set up. The IQAC cell of the college started a tree plantation drive, while NSS volunteers of the college and NCC cadets, 11 Punjab Battalion organised an awareness rally among the people to make the environment pollution free and reduce the use of plastic.

DAV celebrates environment day

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised an online workshop on "Sustainable Practices and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)" to celebrate World Environment Day under the aegis of Mission LiFE, an initiative of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The mission aims to promote sustainable living by encouraging individuals to make change in their lifestyles and emphasises responsible and conscious use of resources to safeguard and conserve the environment. The resource person for the workshop was Ajay Tanwar, an educationist and a counsellor. The workshop was attended by 48 participants. Ajay Tanwar highlighted the seven themes of Mission LiFE, such as save water, save energy, reduce waste, reduce e-waste, reduce single-use plastics, adopt sustainable food systems and adopt healthy lifestyles. Principal Pushpinder Walia emphasised upon the significance of the day and the need for spreading awareness for environmental protection. She further said that if mankind wishes to protect its future, then, we should certainly restore harmony between nature and human beings.

G20 quiz at GTBI school

G20 quiz competition was conducted at Guru Teg Bahadur International School, Kalyanpur, Gurdaspur, in which 116 students wrote online paper. Sharing this information, the Principal of the school, Ravneet Kaur, told that G20 is a group of 20 countries that were contributing about 85 per cent of the world's GDP. Apart from this, they all strive for world peace and prosperity. The G20 does not have any permanent secretary or staff, she said. The presidency of the group goes to one of these countries every year, this year the honour has gone to India. It divides the G20 countries into five sections. While giving information, she said that by participating in the competition, our students have also received participation certificates. The main theme this year is - One Earth, One Family and One Future. The teachers of the school - Amandeep Kaur, Rupinderjit Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Sonia Mary, Akshara, Jaspinder Kaur, Sukhpreet Kaur shared information about these 20 countries such as their history, political system, education, currency, geography, science and technology, etc.

Millennium students perform play

TBudding artists of Millennium School showcased their performance as they presented a play Dhuan at Punjab Natshala. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi was present as the chief guest on the occasion. The story of the play exposes the increasing drug addiction among the young generation of Punjab. In this drama, Harinder and Simran (the protagonists) belong to such class of Punjab, who have got new money but unfortunately their teenage children become drug addicts. Principal Shailja Tandon said the issue was spreading its roots very fast in Punjab, especially among the youth, which has become a future threat to human development. Lighting and stage decoration in the play by Vishu Sharma, sound Ruchi Mohindru and work support was provided by Supriya Chopra and Sejal Sharma. The actors in the play were Haransh Singh, Riyan Kathuria, Anvi Mahajan, Yuvraj Singh, Riyaz Suri, Riva Chopra, Binay Pratap Singh, Prisha Mahajan, Inaya, Tia Mehra, Gunreet Grover, Mansha Kochhar, Shrey Chowdhary, Jaideep, Divyam, Panav, Sameen, Jas Rawal, Navishtha, Saumya Saggar, Samreen, Kesar Batra and Anshika.

