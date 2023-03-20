Seminar on logical thinking

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

The PG Department of Mathematics, DAV College-Amritsar, in collaboration with Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), organised a seminar on logical & out-of-box thinking.

Principal Amardeep Gupta, who is also the IIC president, emphasised the importance of such innovative activities in educational institutions which create a lot of interest and inclination towards studies.

He said such competitions evaluate the knowledge of the participants within academics and beyond academics.

The Principal and Vice-Principal Dr Daizy Sharma also participated actively by giving answers to the questions prepared by the Mathematics Department.