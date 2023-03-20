Seminar on logical thinking

Amritsar, March 19
The PG Department of Mathematics, DAV College-Amritsar, in collaboration with Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), organised a seminar on logical & out-of-box thinking.
Principal Amardeep Gupta, who is also the IIC president, emphasised the importance of such innovative activities in educational institutions which create a lot of interest and inclination towards studies.
He said such competitions evaluate the knowledge of the participants within academics and beyond academics.
The Principal and Vice-Principal Dr Daizy Sharma also participated actively by giving answers to the questions prepared by the Mathematics Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police
Amritpal is still on the run
UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters
The Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission is grab...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in India to explore ways to boost bilateral ties
In their talks later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Mod...
Thousands of farmers to descend on Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat
To press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price