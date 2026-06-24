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Home / Amritsar / Seminar on pension system organised for MSMEs

Seminar on pension system organised for MSMEs

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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An awareness seminar on the National Pension System for MSMEs being organised in Amritsar on Tuesday.
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An awareness seminar on the National Pension System (NPS) for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) was organised here on Tuesday. The seminar was jointly organised by Laghu Udyog Bharti, HRD Chamber of Commerce, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, with the special efforts of district president Amit Kapoor, vice-president Priyanka Goyal and chairman JP Singh.

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The seminar was chaired by Sheetal Juneja, member of the Punjab Trade Commission. Addressing the gathering, he said that the NPS is an important initiative that provides financial security to entrepreneurs, businesspersons and employees after retirement. He highlighted various benefits of the scheme, including tax advantages, long-term savings opportunities and effective financial planning for the future.

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During the seminar, experts from the banking and financial sectors provided detailed information about the features of the NPS, enrolment procedures, investment options and pension benefits. The speakers encouraged entrepreneurs and employees associated with the MSME sector to enrol in the scheme to secure their financial future.

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Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal president Piara Lal Seth, Davinder Singh, Pran Aggarwal, Nipun Aggarwal, Raja Iqbal Singh, Uma Shanker, CA Jaideep Singh (president, HRD Chamber of Commerce), Vivek Sharma, Ajay Mahajan, Aditya Sharma and other representatives from the business and industrial sectors attended the seminar.

The participants appreciated the initiative and observed that such awareness programmes play a vital role in helping entrepreneurs.

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