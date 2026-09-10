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Home / Amritsar / Senior AAP leader’s argument with cop caught on camera

Senior AAP leader’s argument with cop caught on camera

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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AAP leader Talbir Singh Gill with a police official.
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A purported video of senior AAP leader and Majitha Assembly constituency incharge Talbir Singh Gill arguing with a senior police official at the Sadar police station has sparked a controversy, with the footage subsequently doing the rounds on the social media.

In the purported video, Gill is heard telling the police officer, “I have seen 50 SPs like you.” Soon after, a threat follows that "he could be put in jail".

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The incident reportedly took place after the Sadar police arrested Harpal Singh of Guru Nanak Avenue, Majitha Road, wanted in over seven-year-old case on September 5. The police said Harpal had been declared a proclaimed offender. According to the police, Gill reached the Sadar police station along with some persons after learning about the arrest and sought Harpal’s immediate release.

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ADCP City-II Sirivennela said there had been a “minor argument” between Gill and the police official over

the issue.

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He said Gill apparently believed that the arrested person could be released at the police station level. The police officials, however, explained that since Harpal had been declared a PO, the matter of his release or further legal proceedings could only be dealt with by the court. He was subsequently apprised of the legal position. He added that Gill also told the persons accompanying him not to recommend the case of a person who had been declared a PO.

The ADCP maintained that nothing wrong was done in the incident. The video, however, has sparked discussion in political and police circles, particularly over the alleged remarks made by Gill during the exchange with

the police official

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