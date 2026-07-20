Senior Akali leader Iqbal Singh Sandhu joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Senior Akali leader and former Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board chairman Iqbal Singh Sandhu of Tarn Taran joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Sunday, days after resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

Advertisement

Sandhu, along with his supporters, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali was also present.

Advertisement

Welcoming Sandhu, Ayali said Punjab’s politics was entering a new phase in which people were moving beyond traditional political alignments to join a platform committed to safeguarding the interests of Punjab, the Sikh community and the youth.

Advertisement

Tarsem Singh said Sandhu’s induction reflected growing support for Akali Dal Waris Punjab De across different sections of society. He added that the party remains committed to raising issues concerning Punjab’s rights, farmers, youth, religious freedom and the state’s overall interests.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said he had joined the party after being influenced by its principles and vision for the welfare of Punjab and the Sikh community. He said he would work to strengthen the organisation and take its policies to the grassroots.

Advertisement

Several party leaders and workers, including Harbhajan Singh Tur, Amarjit Singh Vannchirhi, Sukhdev Singh Kadian, Gurdev Singh Sandhu, Chamkaur Singh Dhunn, Daljit Singh Jawanda and Daya Singh, were present at the event.