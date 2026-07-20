DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Senior Akali leader Iqbal Singh Sandhu joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Senior Akali leader Iqbal Singh Sandhu joins Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Sandhu said he had joined the party after being influenced by its principles and vision for the welfare of Punjab and the Sikh community

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:13 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sandhu, along with his supporters, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Senior Akali leader and former Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board chairman Iqbal Singh Sandhu of Tarn Taran joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Sunday, days after resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

Advertisement

Sandhu, along with his supporters, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali was also present.

Advertisement

Welcoming Sandhu, Ayali said Punjab’s politics was entering a new phase in which people were moving beyond traditional political alignments to join a platform committed to safeguarding the interests of Punjab, the Sikh community and the youth.

Advertisement

Tarsem Singh said Sandhu’s induction reflected growing support for Akali Dal Waris Punjab De across different sections of society. He added that the party remains committed to raising issues concerning Punjab’s rights, farmers, youth, religious freedom and the state’s overall interests.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said he had joined the party after being influenced by its principles and vision for the welfare of Punjab and the Sikh community. He said he would work to strengthen the organisation and take its policies to the grassroots.

Advertisement

Several party leaders and workers, including Harbhajan Singh Tur, Amarjit Singh Vannchirhi, Sukhdev Singh Kadian, Gurdev Singh Sandhu, Chamkaur Singh Dhunn, Daljit Singh Jawanda and Daya Singh, were present at the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts