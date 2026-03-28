icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Senior leader Gurdev Singh Sandhu quits AAP

Senior leader Gurdev Singh Sandhu quits AAP

article_Author
Our Correspondent
TARN TARAN, Updated At : 11:47 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurdev Singh Sandhu
Advertisement
Advertisement

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurdev Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran has resigned from the primary membership of the party and announced to join the Waris Punjab De.Unhappy with the party's leadership, Sandhu said here today that he had decided to leave the party as he did not like the party's principles. He said the party had not been able to do anything in the matter of sacrilege till date and corruption was rampant in government departments.
Advertisement

He further said the government had neither been able to control gangsterism nor had it been successful in providing clean administration to the people. While Gurdev Singh Sandhu was the state chairman of the Punjab State Corporation, he was also the vice-president of Forest (Janglat) Corporation Limited. He tried for the party ticket for the Tarn Taran by-election in November 2025, but was not successful.

Advertisement

He also expressed disappointment over the party not taking any action against the drug menace.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts