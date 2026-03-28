Senior leader Gurdev Singh Sandhu quits AAP

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He further said the government had neither been able to control gangsterism nor had it been successful in providing clean administration to the people. While Gurdev Singh Sandhu was the state chairman of the Punjab State Corporation, he was also the vice-president of Forest (Janglat) Corporation Limited. He tried for the party ticket for the Tarn Taran by-election in November 2025, but was not successful.

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He also expressed disappointment over the party not taking any action against the drug menace.