Senior Study II student wins bronze

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Antalya Jamwal of The Senior Study II, a student of Class VII represented the state of Jammu and Kashmir Fencing Team in the Sub Junior National Fencing Championship held in Enakulam, Kerala. She won the bronze medal in the competition where 24 teams from all over India participated. Antalya has been playing fencing since the last two years under the guidance of his father who is a former international fencer. The Principal of the school, Upasana Mehra expressed elation over Antalya’s achievement and encouraged her for more such milestones.

Gayatri Havan in Bhavans SL School

Bhavans SL School is a firm believer of yagyas, and every year these pious ceremonies are performed with full devotion. The advent of the year 2023 was marked by Gayatri Havan on January 18, 2023, after winter vacation. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Anita Bhalla along with other members of the Management graced the ceremonial event. All the students and teachers attended Havan with religious fervor. They chanted hymns and created devotional atmosphere. Chairman Avinash Mohindru gave his best wishes to the students for the new year and asked them to focus on their aim and make efforts to achieve it with full concentration, determination and devotion. He also emphasised on putting in the best of our energy to make our life a better and improved version. The ceremony ended on a spiritual note.

Skill-Based Courses at GNDU

The Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University is running skill-based six months Certificate Courses in Dress Designing ( for Matric Pass Girls), Beauty culture (for Matric Pass Girls), Web development, Web Designing, Computer Basic Concept, Communication Skills in English (Boys & Girls with XII qualification) & Textile Designing (for Girls with XII qualification). The last date of admission will be January 31, 2023. For further information students could visit university website.

SR Govt College holds roadshow

Sanjh Kendras are increasingly participating in public welfare activities along with providing police related services to the public. Various events were organized by Sanjh Kendra during the Road Safety Week which started from January 11. Today, on the last day of the road safety week, under the guidance of Principal, SR Government College, Dr Daljit Kaur, a roadshow was conducted from the college campus by the students of the college and the in-charge of District Sanjh Center, Inspector Paramjit Singh and Sanjh employees. The girl students were holding road safety banners and placards in their hands and made people aware about road safety and traffic rules.