Separating kitchen waste at source may help in improving Amritsar’s swachh survey rank

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 4

Residents have to change their waste management in kitchens to improve the city’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2022. As per the survey modules, the main focus of the survey would be on segregation of waste this time.

Officials of the MC health wing have been making the public aware about the segregation of wet and dry waste in their kitchens.

“There is no mark for the collection of garbage, but for segregation. For the improvement of city’s ranking, maximum residents have to segregate waste at the source level. It starts from our kitchens. There should be a separate bin for kitchen waste. We have provided bins to residents so that they adopt the practice,” said Dr Yogesh Arora, municipal health officer.

However, following the MC’s awareness campaigns more than 35,000 houses are segregating garbage at the source.

This year survey teams would keep a check on the segregation of waste. However, most residents are unaware or not willing to make efforts for the segregation of waste. Earlier, the MC didn’t have vehicles with separate wet and dry boxes. Now, there is a provision in most vehicles to carry wet and dry waste separately.

Besides waste segregation, survey teams of the Centre Government would check the condition of public toilets. These teams would also check bioremediation, conducted to eliminate garbage at the Bhagtanwala garbage dump, and what arrangements have been made for the processing of waste generated from houses.

Teams will also check arrangements made for the safety of employees engaged in cleanliness. This includes providing them vaccinations, masks and gloves during the pandemic. Efforts made to reduce noise and air pollution and to make the city plastic free will also be checked by teams from Centre.