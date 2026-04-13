Services in Amritsar govt hospitals back to normal after nurses call off stir

Healthcare services in government medical colleges across Punjab returned to normal on Monday as nursing staff called off their protest and resumed duties, bringing much-needed relief to patients. The employees had been protesting since March 26.

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The mass resumption of duties followed a meeting between leaders of the United Nurses Association of Punjab and state Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. Association leaders said the meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, with the government assuring that their demands would be taken up seriously.

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Patients at major institutions, including government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala and Mohali, expressed relief as normal services resumed after days of disruption. Hospital wards and OPDs, which had been affected during the protest, have now begun functioning smoothly.

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As per the minister’s assurance, a detailed meeting with a Cabinet sub-committee, led by the Finance Minister and the Health Minister, will be held on April 16 to discuss the nurses’ demands. The government has also promised immediate financial benefits and said the demand for restoration of grade pay to Rs 4,600 would be considered by the newly formed committee for an appropriate decision, said association president Ramanjit Singh.

Employee leaders added that the government assured no action would be taken against any nurse who participated in the strike. The state had earlier invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent employees from continuing the protest.

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The government also promised that there would be no victimisation and that salaries for the strike period would be released.

However, the association has made its stand clear. It warned that if the government fails to honour its commitments or adopts a negative approach during the April 16 meeting, the understanding reached with the minister would be considered null and void.

In that case, the protest, currently suspended, will be resumed in a more intensified form, the union warned. For now, patients and their families have welcomed the temporary relief, but uncertainty remains as the future of healthcare services in the state depends on the outcome of the crucial meeting later this week.