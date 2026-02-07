Serving Army lady officer writes to DC about ordeal at RTO office in Tarn Taran

Major Yadpreet Kaur Dhillon, a serving officer of the Indian Army, wife of Major Ajayvir Partap Singh, resident of Chabal, has in a letter to the Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner, brought to notice the “inconvenience and poor administrative conduct” faced by the couple at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Tarn Taran, after successfully qualifying in the four-wheeler driving test on Friday (February 6). The lady major had gone to the office of the Regional Transport Office to get her driving licence issued.

At the time of online application, she opted for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler categories. However, prior to the driving test, she clearly expressed her intent to proceed only with the four-wheeler driving licence and submitted an affidavit stating the same. Based on this clarification, her application file was successfully accepted and submitted for further processing by the department concerned. Thereafter, access to the file was solely with the departmental staff.

The letter added that despite this, the Regional Transport Office staff (name given as Gurbhej Singh), who was clicking photographs and declaring pass/fail status, misguided her and instructed her to visit the Court Complex for rectification, without providing any clear explanation or justification. She said that at one stage, the staff took a prolonged tea break, stating that the system had shut down from Chandigarh, which later proved to be misleading. Due to this poor handling and lack of coordination, she was made to wait for nearly three to four hours unnecessarily. This was despite her informing them that she was a serving Army Officer, currently posted in Assam, with leave valid only till February 8, 2026.

She alleged that she was present at the test centre along with her husband, Major Ajayvir Partap Singh, and their minor daughter, Bhagbhari Kaur. The manner in which the matter was handled caused avoidable stress and inconvenience to her family and her.

The Major said that there were basic facilities lacking at the test centre: Washrooms for women were locked, safe drinking water was not available and the absence of lady staff, which is essential for women candidates during the test procedures. While she understood the challenges involved in managing a large number of applicants, clear guidance and responsible conduct by the Regional Transport Office staff could have prevented this situation.

The lady officer stated in the letter that as a responsible citizen and government servant, she considered it to be her duty to bring these issues to the notice of the administration, so that appropriate corrective measures could be taken.

She said that she wanted to bring on record her appreciation for another Regional Transport Office staff member who later assisted in the further processing of her file.

Efforts were made to contact the Deputy Commissioner for his comments in the matter, but he could not be contacted. In spite of repeated attempts, he did not respond to SMS messages.

Meanwhile, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kapil Jindal , when contacted, said that the matter was not in his notice.