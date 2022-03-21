Session on Supramolecular Chemistry

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An International Symposium on Recent Advances in Self-assembled Materials and Supramolecular Chemistry was organised at the Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The conference was organised in hybrid mode both online and offline and had 350 registrations of which 90 were for posters presentations. Six nationally renowned scientists and two scientists from South Korea delivered their plenary lectures in the symposium. The symposium was presided over by Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University.

Three-day workshop on video editing

Three-day online workshop on “Development and Editing of Video and Audio e-content (Quadrant 2 of MOOC)” organised by School of Education. This intensive workshop introduced the essential components of quadrant 2 of MOOC development to over fifty faculty members and research scholars from various Indian higher educations of repute. While inaugurating the workshop, Prof CB Sharma (Associate Prof, School of Education , IGNOU) highlighted that MOOCs give an opportunity to connect openly on a global scale, with global learners.