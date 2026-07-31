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Home / Amritsar / Sessions Judge inspects Amritsar Central Jail

Sessions Judge inspects Amritsar Central Jail

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:26 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), accompanied by Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Amardeep Singh Bains on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the Amritsar Central Jail in order to review the living conditions, healthcare facilities and welfare of inmates, besides assessing the overall administration of the prison.

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During the inspection, Jail Superintendent Rajiv Kumar Arora and other prison officials accompanied the judicial officers.

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The team inspected various sections of the jail, including the kitchen, where the quality and hygiene of food being prepared for inmates were reviewed. The jail authorities were directed to ensure that nutritious and hygienic meals are served to prisoners in accordance with prescribed standards.

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The medical facilities available in the jail were also reviewed. The Medical Officer on duty briefed the visiting team about the health condition of inmates and the healthcare services being provided inside the prison.

The judicial officers also inspected the Special Security Cell housing hardcore and high-risk prisoners. During the visit, the District and Sessions Judge interacted with inmates, sought details about their health, welfare and the status of their pending cases. He also enquired whether they were facing any legal or other difficulties. Necessary directions were issued to the authorities concerned to address grievances raised by inmates.

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Emphasising the need to uphold the dignity and legal rights of prisoners, the District and Sessions Judge directed the jail authorities to ensure adequate healthcare, welfare measures and legal assistance for all inmates.

According to the DLSA, the surprise inspection was part of its regular monitoring mechanism aimed at ensuring humane treatment of prisoners, access to legal aid and timely redress of their grievances.

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