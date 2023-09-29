Sessions Judge visits Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa visited the Central Jail here on Thursday. During her visit, she inspected the Vocational Literacy Campaign being run by the DLSA.

The judge said the women prisoners in jail were being taught how to cut clothes, sew suits, cut them to make children’s clothes, etc. “The objective is to make women self-reliant and earn a livelihood for themselves and their families and do not commit any crime in future,” she said.

CJM Rachhpal Singh, who is also the Secretary, DLSA, said the campaign was launched to teach them various skills as masonry, construction work, electrical fitting, carpentry, leather work, tailoring and fabrication of garments, agriculture, floriculture, and baker.