Sessions Judge visits Patti jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 10

During a surprise visit to the Patti sub-jail, District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa instructed officials concerned to redress issues of inmates and undertrails.

He was accompanied by Jagjit Singh, Judicial Magistrate (Class I), Parwinder Kaur, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, and jail officials. The District and Sessions Judge listened to grievances of inmates.

He asked officials to redress their complaints. He also checked kitchen and barracks and instructed officials to maintain cleanliness. Inmates were apprised about their right to file appeals in the next court.

