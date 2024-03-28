Sessions Judge visits Patti sub-jail, listens to inmates’ problems

Tarn Taran, March 27
District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), paid a surprise visit to sub-jail in Patti here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by other judicial officers.
The District and Sessions Judge interacted with inmates and prisoners and listened to their grievances and ordered the officials to redress these. The judge instructed the jail officials to get regular medical check-up of the inmates done.
The judge also apprised the inmates of their rights to file their appeal in the next court and apprised them of the free legal aid being provided by the DLSA. The judge visited the kitchen in the premises and checked the quality of the food to be served to the inmates.
The judge advised the inmates to live life as a responsible citizen after release from the jail so that they may not come to the jail again. The other judicial officers who accompanied the District and Sessions Judge include Chief Judicial Magistrate Shilpa and Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratima Arora, who is also Secretary of the DLSA. Jail Superintendent Jatinderpal Singh, present on the occasion, was instructed to redress the grievances of the jail inmates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
Says the saffron party would fail in its attempt
India, China exchange views on complete disengagement, resolving remaining issues along LAC
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27
Tamil Nadu MP, who recently attempted suicide, dies at Coimbatore hospital
The 77-year-old A Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill ...