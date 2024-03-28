Sessions Judge visits Patti sub-jail, listens to inmates’ problems

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 27

District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), paid a surprise visit to sub-jail in Patti here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by other judicial officers.

The District and Sessions Judge interacted with inmates and prisoners and listened to their grievances and ordered the officials to redress these. The judge instructed the jail officials to get regular medical check-up of the inmates done.

The judge also apprised the inmates of their rights to file their appeal in the next court and apprised them of the free legal aid being provided by the DLSA. The judge visited the kitchen in the premises and checked the quality of the food to be served to the inmates.

The judge advised the inmates to live life as a responsible citizen after release from the jail so that they may not come to the jail again. The other judicial officers who accompanied the District and Sessions Judge include Chief Judicial Magistrate Shilpa and Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratima Arora, who is also Secretary of the DLSA. Jail Superintendent Jatinderpal Singh, present on the occasion, was instructed to redress the grievances of the jail inmates.

