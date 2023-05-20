Set up Panthic channel, SAD(A) urges SGPC

Amritsar, May 19
Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) today submitted a memorandum to the SGPC advocating that proceedings be started to set up an unbiased Panthic channel to telecast daily Gurbani from the Golden Temple.
In a communiqué addressed to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SAD (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann reminded the former that the pact with a particular channel for the exclusive rights of telecast of Gurbani was going to terminate in May and that it was the right time to replace it with a suitable channel.
The existing private channel is said to be owned by an influential political family. Earlier in 2022, following a controversy , SGPC members Kiranjot Kaur and Balwinder Bains had urged the Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to order snapping of ties with the channel.
