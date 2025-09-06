DT
Setting aside self, teachers stand firm in support of flood victims

Setting aside self, teachers stand firm in support of flood victims

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:30 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
This year’s Teacher’s Day was supposed to be a day of protests against the state government’s unfulfilled promises and policies as the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) and the Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union had planned to hold demonstrations across the state.

But in the wake of devastating floods that have ravaged the state, especially the Majha belt, government school teachers came together to show solidarity with the affected families and gather support for relief work. On the call of the DTF, putting their ongoing struggle against the Education Department aside, teachers from Amritsar came forward to serve affected people and donate funds of up to Rs 3.5 lakh towards the flood relief operations.

Ashwini Awasthi, state finance secretary and district president of DTF, said the donation will reach flood victims through the organisational structure as per their needs. Joined by members of the Democratic Employees’ Federation (DEF), Punjab, apart from fund collection, demand letters were sent to the Punjab Chief Minister under the leadership of DMF, Punjab, for compensation and other relief to flood victims.

“As per the decision of the organisation, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day (on September 5 and 6), outreach will be made to affected people in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Ferozepur and other affected districts. Several school teachers are already working on ground as volunteers for relief operations in these areas and our network of teachers in these areas will further reach out to families for assistance and aid, including ration and medicines for households, diapers for children, copies, books, clothes, shoes, etc, for school students, sanitary napkins for women and fodder and medicines for animals will be arranged,” said Awasthi.

