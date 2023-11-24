Settle scholarship cases soon, Punjab State Minorities Commission directs officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

The Punjab State Minorities Commission has directed officials to settle scholarship cases at the earliest and ensure that needy children are not deprived of the benefit.

Subhash Masih Thoba, a member of the commission, stated this while reviewing scholarship cases of schoolchildren during a meeting with district officials. He also directed the officials to submit a report on the status of pending cases to the commission within 10 days.

Thoba said it had been observed that the minorities commission was not receiving reports of such cases on time. He also directed the officials concerned to assist students in case they face any obstacles or glitches while applying under the minority scheme for scholarships. “Requirements like getting the income certificate or any other documents to apply for scholarships for minority community students must be removed immediately,” he said.

Besides, he directed the officials to provide a suitable place to build a cemetery for the Christian community at Chheharta. He also asked them to immediately submit their report regarding the complaint of illegal cutting of trees from the cemetery at Jethuwal village to facilitate encroachment.

Thoba heard 12 complaints related to the Christian community during the meeting and directed the police officers concerned to resolve these at the earliest. District Social Justice Officer and officials from district Education Department and police officials also attended the meeting.