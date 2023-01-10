Several booked for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

The Mehta police have booked several persons on charges of criminal trespass and attempt to murder when they attacked a man in Gaggarbhana village here. The incident occurred a week ago, while a complaint was lodged with the police on Sunday.

The booked persons include Sattideen of Gaggarbhana, Gama of Kotla in Hoshiarpur, Roshandeen of Kohali in Gurdaspur, besides several unidentified persons.

The victim, Laldeen of Gaggarbhana, told the police that on January 2, he was feeding fodder to cattle when the accused barged into his house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He said when he fell on the ground, the accused kicked him leaving him seriously injured. Later, the accused fled the spot and threatened to kill him.

He said his family got him admitted to Baba Bakala Hospital. He said respectable in the community tried to strike a compromise but in vain.

ASI Victor Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 307, 452, 323, 324 and other relevant sections of the IPC had been registered in this connection and raids were on to nab the suspects. An old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the incident, the police said.

Raids on to nab accused: police