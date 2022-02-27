Several councillors in race for Amritsar Mayor’s coveted post

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, February 26
After submitting the application to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to remove Karamjit Singh Rintu from the post of Mayor, a number of councillors are now in race to get the coveted post. There are separate groups of Congress party which may try to prove a majority for their aspirants.
Karamjit Singh Rintu should resign from the post on ethical grounds. Otherwise, the united Congress councillors will remove him. Younas Kumar, Deputy Mayor
Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi is the strongest aspirant for the post, as he is one of seniors in the House and already on an executive post. However, he doesn’t have any particular group in party, but good relations with all senior party leaders can work in his favour.
Councillor Vikas Soni, nephew of Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni, is also an aspirant for the post. He leads a group of councillors from Central constituency in the House and is quite vocal about local issues.
Meanwhile, Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia is also in the race and a strong claimant. He is close to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. During the Assembly elections, he made several efforts for the victory of Sidhu.
There are some other names who claim that they are being supported by Cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka. Similarly, some senior General House members are also claiming their right on the post. Mahesh Khanna, a four-time councillor, is seen fighting for local issues in the House. However, he is not from any camp and party may not fulfil his aspiration this time.
Meanwhile, there is uncertainty about the rules to call the General House meeting to replace the Mayor. A delegation of councillors had met Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Friday and submitted an application to call the General House meeting. The Commissioner will take legal opinion in this regard.
Younas Kumar, Deputy Mayor said: “Karamjit Singh Rintu should resign from the post on ethical grounds. Otherwise, the united Congress councillors will remove him.”
